Saif Ali Khan: Rani Mukerji is a very natural actor

New Delhi :

Saif and Rani have previously worked in films such as 'Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic', 'Hum Tum' and 'Ta Ra Rum Pum'.

Talking about how their equation has evolved over the years, Saif in a conversation with IANS said: "I guess it changed. Initially we were both starting out and like I said later on we became parents and now Rani owns the production house, which was a joke we made on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'..."

He added: "But definitely there is a transformation from where we started. We were young actors, we became fathers and mothers respectively and we have kind of grownup and become kind of our own people..."

The 51-year-old actor does not looking back.

"What's important how good you are on screen today. The good thing about Rani is that she is a very natural actor and one of the best actresses we have in our country that makes up for anything else really," he said.

Saif added: "I was too keen that we could star together in this film because I am not interested in enticing people with whatever we have done in the past, whatever we are doing right now has to be fab and I think it is because she is a natural actor."

Yash Raj Films' 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', which releases on November 19, also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutante Sharvari. It has been directed by Varun V. Sharma.