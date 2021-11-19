Suriya's Etharkkum Thunindhavan is slated for February release

Chennai :

Suriya-starrer Etharkkum Thunindhavan will be released on February 4, 2022.





The film was earlier planning a Pongal release, the decision to postpone might have been taken eyeing the market Suriya enjoys in Andhra and Telangana. Top Telugu stars Prabhas, Pawan Kalyan are squaring-off for coming Sankranti and SS Rajamouli's biggie is eyeing January 7 next year.









Sun Pictures in its Twitter has posted a video with cuts of Suriya seen dancing to foot-tapping background music in numerous occasions. Billed as an action-entertainer, Suriya is returning to his commercial forte after enjoying back-to-back success in content-oriented Soorarai Pottru and Jai Bhim.





The film is helmed by Pandirajan, Priyanka Mohan will pair up with Suriya and top actors like Saranya Ponvannan and MS Bhaskar are part of the cast. Popular tv show fame Pugazh too will be seen in this film. D Imman will be handles the music.