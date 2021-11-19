Mahat goes to Bollywood, shares screenspace with Huma and Sonakshi

Actor Mahat Raghavendra who has quite a few Tamil projects like Kaadhal Conditions Apply and 2030 in the pipeline has made his Bollywood debut.
Chennai: The film is directed by Satram Ramani and produced by Mudassar Aziz. In this untitled project, Mahat will be playing the lead alongside Zaheer Iqbal, Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi in lead roles. “It was my friend Sathish Fenn, who is based in Mumbai, who recommended me for the role. The makers were looking out for an actor who could play a south Indian boy. It all happened on a video call. They were quite convinced that I could pull it off. I auditioned for my role five to six times before I was on board the film. When I listened to the script I got more excited,” the actor told DT Next. He also added that the shoot for the film is almost complete. “We shot the majority of the film in London and have five to six days of shoot left in India. We started the shoot for it a few months ago,” he said. Mahat said that though he knows Hindi to an extent, his wife Prachi too has been helping him out. “I am not totally new to the language. Whenever I have a doubt, Prachi has been my go-to person,” he opened up. The actor said that everything related to the project fell in place when his son Adhiyamaan was born in June this year. “He is my lucky charm. I firmly believe that he brought luck to me,” Mahat concluded.
