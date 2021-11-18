ARR leaves fans guessing about his upcoming ‘Tamil’ album

Chennai :

Fans were upbeat and made several guesses. Several users commonly guessed that it would be the album of Ponniyin Selvan-I aka PS-1. Meanwhile, a few twitteratis suggested that it could be the album of Sivakarthikeyan’s Ayalaan for which the double Oscar-winning musician has composed tunes.





Ponniyin Selvan-1 also known as PS-I, is an upcoming Indian Tamil language epic historical fiction film directed and co-produced by Mani Ratnam, under his production studio Madras Talkies, along with Allirajah Subaskaran under the banner Lyca Productions. Hearsays are that Rahman has composed as many as 12 songs for the film.









Ayalaan is an upcoming Indian Tamil language science fiction comedy film directed by R Ravikumar, and produced by RD Raja and Kotapadi J Rajesh under their production banners 24AM Studios and KJR Studios. It stars are Sivakarthikeyan, Rakul Preet Singh, Sharad Kelkar and Isha Koppikar in lead roles. The story revolves around Sivakarthikeyan and an alien, and is touted to be a comic caper. Ayalaan is expected to hit the screens this December.