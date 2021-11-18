'The Big Picture': Ranveer Singh does the 'Naagin' dance before Ekta Kapoor, Mouni Roy

Mumbai :

Ekta and Mouni are coming as special guests on the visual-based quiz show.





Speaking about Ekta Kapoor's show 'Naagin', Ranveer asks her why she hasn't made any show focusing on male snakes!





She responds: "I never see any handsome snakes around." To this Ranveer comes forward for the role of 'Naagraj' right there on the stage just to have some fun.





He says jokingly: "I will prove that there is potential inside me to become a snake(naag)." Ranveer then sports a serpent look and even performs the famous 'Naagin dance' while everyone cheers for him.





While all were enjoying the fun moments, Mouni Roy admits that despite playing a 'Naagin' on screen, she is petrified of snakes in real life.





'The Big Picture' airs on Colors.