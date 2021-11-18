Fireworks, special cakes: Here is how Nayanthara celebrated her birthday with Vignesh Shivan

Chennai :

In a video that took Instagram by storm, Nayanthara was seen wearing a yellow top and blue jeans. She then cut a cake, with a happy smile, which was designed in her name. In another video, the sky was lit up with fireworks to ring on her birthday.





Vignesh Shivan also took his Instagram account to wish the actor. He posted a still of Nayanthara from his upcoming movie, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and said, "Happy birthday Kanmani , thangameyy and my ellamaey!

Life with u is full of love & affection to perfection. May God bless you to remain as beautiful as you are forever !!

Godbless you #HBDNayantharapic.twitter.com/3z4zFZ7ZAK — Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) November 17, 2021





In yet another surprise to her fans, the production house of the filmmaker, Rowdy Pictures, announced Nayanthara's first look from Connect which will be directed by Ashwin Saravanan of Maya fame. Last seen on screen in Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe, Nayanthara currently awaits the release of Tamil romantic comedy Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal in December.