Connect: Ashwin Saravanan to direct Lady Superstar Nayanthara's next

This has been illustrious with her act of consistently delivering successful movies based on different genres and substantial roles. Her versatility becomes the talking point, and in fact, paved the path for heroine oriented films in this part of the country.





One such milestone movie is “Maya”, directed by Ashwin Saravanan, which created an intense impact for her stellar performance, intense plot, and engaging narration. The same Nayanthara-Ashwin Saravanan duo is now collaborating second time for a movie titled ‘Connect’, produced by Vignesh Shivan of Rowdy Pictures. This film will be a horror-thriller laced with spooky moments, thereby endowing a whole new cinematic experience for the audiences. The film will have brilliant actors of Indian cinema – Anupam Kher and Sathyaraj appearing in significant roles.





Ashwin Saravanan, who had marked his space as one of the most promising talents in the field of direction is directing this film and has also written the story along with Kaavya Ramkumar. Manikantan Krishnamachary is handling cinematography, Prithvi Chandrasekhar is composing music, and Richard Kevin is handling editing. Sreeraman & Siva Sankar are taking care of the art department; Sachin Sudhakaran and Hariharan M (Sync Cinema) are the Sound Designers. The others in the technical crew are Rajakrishnan M.R. (Sound Mix), “Real” Satish (Stunts), Anu Vardhan & Kavitha J (Costumes), Chidambaram (Makeup), Sneha Manoj, Astha Bisani (Prosthetic artist), Realworks Studios(VFX), Varsha Varadarajan (Casting), Komalam Ranjith (Stills), Kabilan (Publicity designer), Suresh Chandra - Rekha D One (PRO), Ra. Sibi Marappan (Executive Producer), Gubendiran VK (Associate Producer), and Mayilvaganan KS (Co-Producer).