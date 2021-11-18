Vijay, Udhayanidhi Stalin to unite for a movie soon

Chennai :

The latest buzz in tinsel town is that the duo is all set to come together for a movie in 2022.





A source in the know told DT Next, “It was Vijay in 2007-08, who insisted that Udhayanidhi should start producing movies in Tamil cinema. That encouraged the latter to start Red Giant. 13 years later, Vijay called upon Udhayanidhi and expressed his interest to feature in another film that will be produced by Red Giant. Udhay was overwhelmed at this gesture and agreed to it. Though the director of the movie hasn’t been finalized, a movie is in the offing. It is unclear whether it will be Thalapathy 67 or Thalapathy 68. We will get clarity only after Vijay completes Beast or his film with Vamshi Paidipally.”





Vijay’s Beast will hit the screens in April while Thalapathy 66 would aim to release for Pongal 2023.