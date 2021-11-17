52nd IFFI to pay homage to Tavernier, Plummer, Carriere, Belmondo

Chennai :

French director Bertrand Tavernier, Hollywood star Christopher Plummer, French novelist, actor and Oscar-winning screenwriter Jean-Claude Carriere and the French 'New Wave' auteur Jean-Paul Belmondo by showcasing their films in the 'Homage' section.





Every edition of IFFI pays tribute to stalwarts that the film industry has lost.





The films lined up to be screened in the 'Homage' section include Tavernier's 'A Sunday in the Country'; Ridley Scott's 'All the Money in the World', starring Christopher Plummer and Michelle Williams; Julian Schnabel's 'At Eternity's Gate', whose screenplay was penned by Jean-Claude Carriere, Louise Kugelberg and Julian Schnabel; and French master Jean-Luc Godard's 'Breathless', which featured Jean-Paul Belmondo, Jean Seberg and Daniel Boulanger.