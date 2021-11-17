Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani-starrer 'Shershaah' to have world TV premiere

Mumbai :

The 'Abu Dhabi T10 League' will start from November 19 through December 4 with six teams in participation playing 35 matches, the World Television Premiere of 'Shershaah' is on December 19 at 12 noon and 7:30p.m., 'Road Safety World Series' will also make a comeback in February 2022 with Season 2.





Beside this there will be New Year Special Festival featuring Best of 2021 along with premieres of Tamil movies like 'Vijay Raghvan' starring Vijay Anthony, 'Rudhram' starring Raghava Lawrence and Malayalam film 'Minnal Murali'.





The 'Abu Dhabi T10 League' includes six teams consisting of legends like Faf Du Plessis, Chris Gayle and Yusuf Pathan, among others from 20 different nations, who play 35 matches in this series. 'Road Safety World Series' is a tournament played by former cricket icons like Sachin Tendulkar, Virendra Sehwag, and Yuvraj Singh and is organised to create awareness about the safety rules on the road.





On the other hand, the movie 'Shershaah' depicts the story of Indian Army officer Captain Vikram Batra (played by Sidharth Malhotra), who laid down his life during the Kargil War of 1999.