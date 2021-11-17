Thaman likely to score music for Sivakarthikeyan's next film

Chennai :

Thaman, who celebrates his birthday on Wednesday, was flooded with birthday wishes and greetings. One of those who greeted the in-demand music director, who lives in Chennai, was actor Sivakarthikeyan.





"Happy birthday @MusicThaman bro! Wishing you many more hits lik butta bomma," Sivakarthikeyan tweeted.





To this, Thaman replied, "Brother @Siva_Kartikeyan! Thanks for the love! #Pinnnnrooommmmm #thattttrooommm #thukkuuroooomm #SK21".





Although, Thaman did not openly announce that he will be doing the film, the giveaway was the #SK21 at the end of the Tamil phrase (which is the slang for 'Let's rock it!').





Thaman already has a number of big projects in his kitty, including actor Vijay's film that has been tentatively titled '#Vijay66' and director Shankar's film with Ram Charan.



