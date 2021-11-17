Jai Bhim controversy: Suriya thanks fans, Celebs for support

Chennai :

"Dear all, this love for #Jaibhim is overwhelming. I’ve never witnessed this before! Can’t express in words how thankful I am for the trust & reassurance you all have given us. Heartfelt thanks for standing by us," the actor tweeted. He also thanked actors Soori, Sarathkumar, NTK leader Seeman on Twitter.





On Monday, Suriya's house in TNagar was given police protection amid the tension.





In a legal notice, the Vanniyar community sought removal of references to a revered symbol of raging fire pot, an apology for damning, tarnishing and damaging the reputation of the community, desisting from similar malicious moves and payment of Rs 5 crore.

According to the notice, naming a villainous character after a well-known Vanniyar community leader Guru, who was also a former MLA, and this aspect, when juxtaposed with the holy fire pot symbol would establish the malicious intent.





'Jai Bhim' was released recently in languages including Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The film, though based on a true incident of custodial torture and death of a tribal man in 1995 in Tamil Nadu it had elements of fiction.





