Netflix's Don’t look up trailer, storms internet

Don’t Look Up reveals a dark political comedy and revolves around the journey of two astronauts who try to warn the world about a planet comet that is on collision course with the earth.





The movie is written and directed by Academy Award winner Adam McKay (The Big Short) and also stars Mark Rylance, Ron Perlman, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi (aka Kid Cudi), Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis, and Tomer Sisley.





Renowned director Adam McKay past projects include Vice, The Big Short, Step Brothers, the Anchorman movies and more. The film is loaded with not one or two, but four Academy Winning actors and some Grammy winners in one frame.





Don’t Look Up will be released in theatres December 10, and bows on the streaming service on December 24



