Director RNR Manohar passes away

Chennai :

Manohar suffered a cardiac arrest on Thursday. He was receiving treatment for covid for the past 20 days.





Manohar started off his career as an assistant director to KS Ravikumar, for the films Band Master and Suriyan Chandran. He has directed superhit films like Nakul-Sunaina starrer 'Maasilamani', Nandha-Poorna starrer 'Vellore Maavattam'.





He was more popular for acting in comical roles. He was last seen in the Arya-Sayeesha starrer 'Teddy'.





Manohar is survived by his wife.