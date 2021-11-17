Priya Bhavani to debut in Telugu with Naga Chaitanya-Vikram Kumar film

Chennai :

A source in the know of things told DT Next, “The project will be a Tamil-Telugu bilingual for which Priya Bhavanishankar has been finalized as the female lead.” While Chay and Vikram Kumar have an Amazon Prime project in the offing, the source said that this is likely to be a film that the duo would come together for. “This will be a proper film that will have a theatrical release in the second half of 2022. An official announcement on this project will be made soon,” the source added.





Priya Bhavani Shankar has over half a dozen projects that include Rudhran, Paththu Thala, Jayam Ravi-Kalyan film, and Thiruchitrambalam. The actress is also said to be playing the leading lady in the much-speculated Vishal’s film that will be directed by Karthik Thangavelu of Adangamaru fame.