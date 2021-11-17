GV Prakash’s Jail certified with U/A, Bachelor gets a release date

Chennai :

Almost at the same instant, news broke out that the romantic drama, Bachelor, featuring Prakash and newcomer Divya Bharathi in the lead, will release on December 3.





In Jail, Prakash plays Karna, a youngster who has just finished school and is yet to get into college. The actor is betting big on this film, which deals with the lives of people living in resettlement colonies.





On Monday, the actor took to Twitter to break both news stories. “Jail is censored with U/A & gets big appreciation ... release date announcement soon,” he said and followed it up with a post on the release date of Bachelor, which has been directed by Sathish Selvakumar.





Talking about collaborating with GV Prakash, Vasantabalan told DT Next, “GV is a genius music director. Also, he has created his own niche as an actor. We have very few heroes who can carry themselves as college-goer and play mature characters as well. He is one among them. His work as an actor has been remarkable in Sivappu Manjal Pachai. Jail will be another milestone film in his career.”