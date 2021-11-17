Coimbatore beckons team Vikram in final schedule

Chennai :

“The shooting will go on till the second week of December before the team calls it a wrap. The team will shoot for intense action scenes involving Kamal, VJS, and Fahadh and the face-off will be one-of-its-kind. Vijay Sethupathi plays the main antagonist, who has six brothers opposite Kamal Haasan in the movie,” a source in the know told us.





The names of actors who play VJS’ brothers have been kept under the wraps. Apart from them, Kalidas Jayaram, Gayathrie Shankar, Shivani Narayanan, Mynaa Nandhini, VJ Maheshwari, and Narain play prominent roles in the film. Anirudh Ravichander is the composer while Girish Gangadharan operates the camera.