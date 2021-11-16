Rajkumar Rao and Patralekha: A decade old love story

Chandigarh :

Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, who are now a married couple, are trending all over social media. They have been dating each other for over a decade now and have been in a live-in relationship for a long time.





Rajkumar Rao knew Patralekha through an advertisement while Patralekha saw him in the film "Love Sex Aur Dhoka". She initially thought that Rajkumar would be a strange person, but it turned out to be completely different.





They both got to know each other better when they starred in the film 'City Lights' which was released in 2014. They have also worked together for the web show 'Bose: Alive/Dead.'





Patralekha said, "When we started working together, it was like magic. The kind of passion he had was like a power. I couldn't have respected more than that. We talked about our work, love and passion for films. I have seen his struggles, he never gives up.'





She further continued, “We’re equals – in fact, when some article said, ‘Rajkumar Rao with his girlfriend, Patralekhaa’, he immediately retweeted saying, ‘Patralekhaa with her boyfriend Rajkumar.’

"I can tell you this, when you find someone you’re grateful for – through the fights, the hurdles and the chaos, you should never forget to let them know you love them. And it doesn’t have to be with expensive gifts and dates – it can simply be with the way you hold them while they need it and when they don’t. For us, we don’t know what the future holds, but this, being together, is enough," she added.





When Rajkumar's mom met Patralekha for the first time, she said, "I have a feeling she’s the last one I’m meeting.' Rajkumar feels that Patralekha is the sweetest person he has ever met."





Rajkumar is currently shooting for Baadhai Do, Monica, O My Darling and Hit: The First Case.