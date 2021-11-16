Mike Tyson, 'Liger' Vijay Deverakonda met face-to-face for USA schedule

Chennai :

The team is currently in USA to shoot the crucial sequences involving Legend Mike Tyson and Liger Vijay Deverakonda. The shooting schedule has begun today and they are canning these important scenes in a grand manner. The poster shows candid moment of Tyson and Vijay. They are seen all smiles, but they will not be same, when director calls 'action' to shoot their portions, as both play intense roles. They together are going to set the screens on fire.





"And then they met- face to face! Absolute fire 🔥The Legend vs Liger 👊🏻 #Liger #USAscheduleBegins 💥 @MikeTyson @TheDeverakonda #PuriJagannadh @karanjohar @ananyapandayy @Charmmeofficial @apoorvamehta18 @DharmaMovies @PuriConnects @IamVishuReddy, " reads the statement of the team.





Liger will also feature numerous foreign fighters. In association with Puri connects, the film is being produced jointly by Bollywood's leading production house Dharma Productions.





Given it is one of the craziest Pan India projects and Mike Tyson on board, Puri connects and Dharma Productions are making the film on a grand scale.





The film in the crazy combination has cinematography handled by Vishnu Sarma, while Kecha from Thailand is the stunt director.





Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta together are bankrolling the film.





Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy play prominent roles in Liger which is being made in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.





Liger is in last leg of shooting and the makers are planning to release the movie in first half of 2022.