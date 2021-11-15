WeStandwithSuriya: Celebs, fans back Jai Bhim actor following legal notice

Chennai :

#WestandwithSuriya has been trending with celebrities, including director Pa Ranjith and Venkat Prabhu, taking to Twitter on their stand.

The legal notices allege that in one of the sequences in the movie, the makers have shown the symbol of Vanniyar Sangam in the calendar behind the Sub Inspector of Police, who commits the atrocity of torture.





The stand-off between the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) and actor Suriya over the issue of the latter's film 'Jai Bhim' allegedly insulting the Vanniyar community escalated on Sunday when a group of PMK cadres forced a theatre in Mayiladuthurai district to stop screening a Suriya film.





Only days ago, a war of words had erupted between PMK chief Anbumani Ramadoss, who wrote a letter to Suriya, levelling allegations and demanding answers. Suriya had on Thursday neatly responded in kind, politely but firmly denying allegations and replying to all the questions asked.









#WeStandWithSuriya for his brave efforts and good gesture towards society in these difficult times. pic.twitter.com/jUQJ3edQsG — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) November 14, 2021









All India Suriya Fans club requests Actor @Suriya_offl fans not to respond to detractors of Suriya over #JaiBhim issue..#WeStandWithSuriyapic.twitter.com/3xDVmULzOx — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) November 15, 2021







