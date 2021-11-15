Jai Bhim: Vanniyar sangam sends legal notice to Suriya over misrepresentation

Chennai :

Pu Tha Arulmozhi, state president, Vanniyar Sangam had sent the notice to the filmmakers and OTT firm through his counsel K Balu seeking an unconditional apology and Rs.5 crore as damage within 7 days.





“In one of the sequences in the movie, you (the makers) have shown the symbol of Vanniyar Sangam in the calendar behind the Sub Inspector of Police who commits the atrocity of torture in the movie. You have deliberately got printed a calendar of the year 1995 with the symbol of “Agni Kundam” representing the Vanniyar Sangam and community with a malafide intention of defaming the members of Vanniyar Sangam and damaging the image and reputation of the entire Vanniyar community,” the legal notice read.





It further contends that the filmmakers have deliberately named the person as “Gurumuthy” and repeatedly referred to him as “Guru”. “While mentioning names of various characters from the real story, you have deliberately named the Sub-inspector of police as “Guru” resembling one of the frontline leaders of Vanniyar Sangam,” the advocate Balu noted in the legal notice.





Balu had also warned the filmmakers that if they fail to tender the unconditional apology and pay the damage of Rs.5 crore within seven days, his client would initiate criminal proceedings under sections 499, 500 and 505 of the Indian Penal Code and suitable civil proceedings for claiming damages for having caused loss of reputation and mental agony.











