Vijay Sethupathi plays 'RAMBO' in 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal'

Sources close to the unit say that 'RAMBO', which is the name of Vijay Sethupathi's character in the film, is actually an acronym for 'Ranjankudi Anbarasu Murugesa Boopathy Ohoondhiran'.

Shot by cinematographer Vijay Karthik Kannan, the film has music by Anirudh and has been edited by Sreekar Prasad.

Tweeting the first look poster which has actor Vijay Sethupathi in it, director Vignesh Shivan said, "#KaathuVaakulaRenduKaadhal first look! Introducing RAMBO! Releasing in theatres this December."