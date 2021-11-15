Nayanthara plays a cop in SRK-Atlee film

There were rumours doing the rounds that Nayanthara has opted out of Shah Rukh Khan’s film citing date issues.
Chennai: However, a source in the know of things denied the speculation told us that the film is on track and Nayanthara plays a cop. “The actress joined the schedule earlier this week and she plays an investigative officer in the project. The film was stalled briefly because of Aryan Khan issue and Nayanthara was busy with her Tamil movies in the interim,” the source added. Apart from Nayanthara, the film also stars Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles.
