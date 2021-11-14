Heavy rain doesn’t deter team Mazhai Pidikatha Manithan

Chennai :

There are a few film sets that feel home and Vijay Antony- Sarathkumar’s upcoming film Mazhai Pidikatha Manithan is one. The producers Kamal Bohra, G Dhananjayan, Pradeep B, Pankaj Bohra, and S Vikram Kumar take us around the different shooting floors in Vadapalani’s Thaamara Studioz and explain to us the importance of each set that would play in the story. It’s around lunch time but the team doesn’t show any signs of tiredness and continue to shoot at a brisk pace. Dhananjayan and Kamal take us to the floor where Vijay Milton is filming an important scene with Sarathkumar. Milton dons several hats of a director, screenwriter and a cinematographer for the movie. “I am used to this routine on the sets. In fact, being a director and a cameraman is an easy job I would say. I know the tones for each frame as I know the story ever since the idea sparked in my mind,” Vijay Milton tells us and notices that Sarathkumar’s temporary tattoo for the scene needs a retouch.





The film is in its third schedule and has been progressing at a rapid pace. “We completed two schedules in Chennai and are in our third schedule. There is one more to go and we will be shooting those crucial portions in Daman Diu. With that we will be calling it a wrap. Sarathkumar joined the team earlier this week and he is an absolute delight,” adds Vijay as Sarathkumar is seen assembling rifles that lie in front of him. He returns the compliment to Vijay Milton as he finishes the take and says, “I liked my character even as Vijay Milton narrated it to me. This is my look for Mazhai Pidikaatha Manithan.” As he walks out of the set he looks dapper with a square beard that shows off his sharp jawline. He looks outside and says, “The film’s name is Mazhai Pidikatha Manithan but it has been pouring outside. I don’t think any of us hate rain. From rain scarcity it has gone to scaring the city. Coming back to the shoot, it is a crucial scene that you got a sneak peek at a while ago. Be it my character or the way Vijay Milton narrated it, I was impressed with it. Moreover, when I joined the sets, it took a while for me to process my character graph before getting into the skin of it. Especially, when you come from Mani Ratnam’s set to Vijay Milton’s set, the experience is completely different and I am loving it.” Talking about another highpoint of the film, Sarathkumar says, “It is about how two friends part ways and what is the reason behind it is the crux of the story. This film will ride on the intelligence of our characters.”













Vijay Antony’s movie titles like Picchaikaran, Thimir Pudichavan, Saithan have intrigued movie buffs and have been a point of discussion. “Mazhai Pidikatha Manithan is Vijay Milton’s idea and I instantly liked it. Vijay and I have been long-time friends and we wanted to do a movie together. Everything fell in place for us for Salim 2 aka MPM. I am in awe of his frames. I remember calling up Milton in 2006 after watching Azhagai Irukkirai Bayamai Irukkiradhu and congratulated him. This film continues from where Salim ended and embarks on a different journey,” Vijay Antony tells us. He reminisces on sharing the screen space with the illustrious Sarathkumar family. “I was recently shooting with Radikaa Sarathkumar on the sets of Kolai and now with Sarathkumar. There is a lot that an actor can learn from both of them. Apart from that, there is Megha Akash in the film who has added a lot of value to the story. It is shaping up well and I am sure people would like it once the film is out,” he concludes.



