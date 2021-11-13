Rajkiran's 'En Rasavin Manasile 2' pushed to next year

Chennai :

If sources are to be believed, the project, which was eagerly anticipated by many and which was scheduled to begin a lot earlier this year, has now been pushed to next year as a result of actor Rajkiran, who played the lead in the first part, being busy with a number of other films at the moment.





Says a source close to the actor, "Rajkiran sir was shooting for a film that is being directed by Sargunam and featuring actor Atharvaa in the lead. With the untitled film that is being produced by Lyca Productions having come to an end, he is now busy with director Muthaiah's film 'Viruman', featuring actor Karthi in the lead."





After 'Viruman', the shooting of which is going on in Madurai at the moment, the source says Rajkiran has at least two other films to finish.





"It is only after that he will be able to take up the sequel to 'En Rasavin Mansile'," the source informs.





In February this year, the actor-director had announced that he would be playing the lead in the sequel to 'En Rasavin Manasile', which would be directed by his son Tipu Sultan Nainar Muhammad.





'En Rasavin Manasile', which was directed by Kasthuri Raja, the father of actor Dhanush, had a silver jubilee run when it released in 1991. The film, which featured Rajkiran and Meena in the lead, gave a break to everybody associated with it including comedian Vadivelu, who made his debut in it.