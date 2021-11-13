Balakrishna's movie with Gopichand Mallineni gets a grand launch

Hyderabad :

The makers of the upcoming movie which is tentatively titled 'NBK107', had organised a formal muhurat event in Hyderabad, where the cast and crew gathered together. The event was attended by other popular filmmakers like VV Vinayak, Boyapati Srinu, Buchi Babu Sana, Harish Shankar, Koratala Siva, Bobby, and others.





The makers wrote on social media, "NBK107 kicks off on an auspicious note with the pooja ceremony. Clap by #VVVinayak garu. Camera Switch on by #Boyapatisreenu garu First shot direction by @harish2you garu & KoratalaSiva garu, @dirbobby garu, @BuchiBabuSana garu handed over the script to @megopichand garu (sic.)".





The untitled project will get on the floors from January next year. Shruti Haasan is roped in to play the female lead opposite Balakrishna. The makers revealed that the commercial entertainer is based on some true incidents, which is to be made to appeal to all sections of the audience.





Balakrishna has completed shooting for his movie 'Akhanda', while he is busy with his talk show 'Unstoppable with NBK'.