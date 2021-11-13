First look of Rakul Preet Singh's condom comedy 'Chhatriwali' out

Mumbai :

'Chhatriwali' is a social family entertainer and tells the story of a female unemployed chemistry graduate in the small town of Karnal, who becomes a condom tester out of desperation for a job. Talking about the film, director Tejas Deoskar shares, "Our film is a social family entertainer, which aims at de-stigmatising the use of condoms and we are truly excited that the film has gone on floors."





"Rakul brings freshness to every role that she portrays and with a sensitive, thought provoking subject like this, the audience will certainly enjoy a roller-coaster ride of comedy," he added.





Sharing her excitement Rakul Preet Singh adds, "It's quite an interesting and 'hatke' (different) subject and I am very thrilled about starting the journey of my character. It's important to highlight some issues in a light-hearted way and that has got me pretty excited."