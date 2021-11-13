Sun, Nov 14, 2021

First look of Rakul Preet Singh's condom comedy 'Chhatriwali' out

Published: Nov 13,202107:50 PM by IANS

Rakul Preet Singh will be soon seen essaying a never-seen-before character in Ronnie Screwvala's upcoming production titled 'Chhatriwali'. The film's first look was recently released on social media as it went on the floors in Lucknow.

'Chhatriwali' first look.
'Chhatriwali' is a social family entertainer and tells the story of a female unemployed chemistry graduate in the small town of Karnal, who becomes a condom tester out of desperation for a job. Talking about the film, director Tejas Deoskar shares, "Our film is a social family entertainer, which aims at de-stigmatising the use of condoms and we are truly excited that the film has gone on floors." 

"Rakul brings freshness to every role that she portrays and with a sensitive, thought provoking subject like this, the audience will certainly enjoy a roller-coaster ride of comedy," he added. 

Sharing her excitement Rakul Preet Singh adds, "It's quite an interesting and 'hatke' (different) subject and I am very thrilled about starting the journey of my character. It's important to highlight some issues in a light-hearted way and that has got me pretty excited."

