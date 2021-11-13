Keerthy Suresh, Selvaraghavan’s Saani Kaayidham to have a digital release

Chennai :

The latest Tamil film to join the digital release is Keerthy Suresh, Selvaraghavan’s crime thriller Saani Kaayidham. The movie, directed by Arun Matheshwaran and produced by Screen Scene Entertainment, will premiere on Amazon Prime in February. The OTT platform is expected to make an official announcement on this soon. The film marks director Selvaraghavan’s acting debut in which he has toned down his physique. Saani Kaayidham has been shot in Rameswaram predominantly Sam CS is composing the music, and Yamini Yagnamurthy of Sillukarupatti fame has operated the camera for the film. The story is set in the 80s backdrop.



