AR Rahman mulls releasing Rockstar source track as NFT, asks fans on Twitter

Chennai :

He tweeted, "I want to release the source track of "Phir Se Ud Chala" from Rockstar (Hamsa) as an NFT. The proceeds will benefit the Indian music community which suffered during the pandemic. What do you think?".

I want to release the source track of "Phir Se Ud Chala" from Rockstar (Hamsa) as an NFT. The proceeds will benefit the Indian music community which suffered during the pandemic. What do you think? — A.R.Rahman #99Songs 😷 (@arrahman) November 12, 2021

Music lovers on Twitter were very much excited about this decision and wanted him to release soon for a good cause. The musician had already been involved in launching, Majja, a South Asian platform for independent singers to shine, and had worked in a project as "Naravasa" which is also for the good cause dedicated for the workers at the film fraternity.