Nov 12, 2021

AR Rahman mulls releasing Rockstar source track as NFT, asks fans on Twitter

Published: Nov 12,2021

The Grammy and Academy Award-winning musician AR Rahman took on Twitter asking his beloved fans on whether he should release one of his source tracks of Phir Se Ud Chala from Rockstar (Hamsa) as an NFT. Rahman told that the process will benefit the Indian music community which has suffered a great loss due to the pandemic.

AR Rahman (Image credit: Reuters)
Chennai:
He tweeted, "I want to release the source track of "Phir Se Ud Chala" from Rockstar (Hamsa) as an NFT. The proceeds will benefit the Indian music community which suffered during the pandemic. What do you think?".
Music lovers on Twitter were very much excited about this decision and wanted him to release soon for a good cause. The musician had already been involved in launching, Majja, a South Asian platform for independent singers to shine, and had worked in a project as "Naravasa" which is also for the good cause dedicated for the workers at the film fraternity.

