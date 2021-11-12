‘Politics will dilute social message in Jai Bhim’

Chennai :

Actor Suriya in a letter to PMK leader and MP Anbumani Ramadoss, who had raised an issue over the name of the antagonist in the actor’s latest courtroom drama Jai Bhim, said that the movie should not be downsized in the name of politics. Though on one hand, the movie received accolades from critics and the audience, but it also stirred up controversy over giving a name, allegedly associated with the Vanniyar community, to the antagonist. Ramadoss had written to Suriya over the matter.



