Kangana’s comment on Freedom sparks outrage

New Delhi :

Actor Kangana Ranaut kicked off a firestorm on Thursday for declaring that India attained freedom in 2014, when the Modi-led government came to power, and describing the country’s Independence in 1947 as “bheek”, or alms. The “Manikarnika” actor, known for her provocative and often inflammatory statements, was once again the centre of debate – politicians across the spectrum, were among the host of social media users and others who reacted with outrage at Ranaut’s comments on Wednesday evening.



