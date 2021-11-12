Anirudh likely to compose music for Vikram-Pa Ranjith’s film

Chennai :

Actor Chiyaan Vikram has a formidable lineup of films like Ponniyin Selvan, Mahaan and Cobra in various stages of production. There were various speculations on who would helm the actor’s next project. It is confirmed that Pa Ranjith is all set to helm the film that will be bankrolled by Studio Green. There were speculations that maestro Ilaiyarajaa would compose music for the film. However, sources in tinseltown ruled out Ilaiyarajaa as the film’s composer and added that talks with Anirudh Ravichander are in the final stages. An official announcement on the project will be made soon. Earlier, Anirudh was announced as Mahaan’s composer before he was replaced with Santhosh Narayanan due to date issues. Currently, Vikram has signed one film with Studio Green while Gnanavel Raja is expected to strike a two-film deal with the National Award-winning actor. In coming months the production house is expected to announce an array of films with Suriya, Vishal and Karthi in lead roles.