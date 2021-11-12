Horror-thriller 3:33 inspired by real incident in my life, says director Chandru

Chennai :

Upcoming Tamil horror-thriller 3:33, featuring former Bigg Boss contestant and choreographer Sandy in the lead, is inspired by a spine-chilling real-life incident, its director Nambikkai Chandru has revealed. “The incident in question happened in my life in the year 2009. My dad passed away in 2008. A year later, I had a dream in which my dad appeared to be seated right next to my head, warning me of strange powers inside my house. He asked me to move my mom and sister to safety. The dream was scary and I woke up only to find that I couldn’t move any part of my body. The only part that I could move was my eyeballs and I noticed the time was 3:33 a.m.









Gautham Vasudev Menon and Nambikkai Chandru





“I chose to ignore the dream and did not tell it to my mother or sister as we were living in a rented house then and I had too many issues to take care of besides this,” says the director.





However, the next night too, Chandru says he had a dream, but this time, it wasn’t his dad who appeared, but two beautiful women who said they wanted to play hide and seek with him.





“Every night, I wouldn’t be able to move any part of my body. I would be screaming at the top of my voice but no sound would come out. The time would be exactly 3:33 a.m. every morning,” says Chandru, who says he began to have fights with everybody around him after these strange developments began happening.





Chandru says they are looking to release his film, which also features director Gautham Vasudev Menon as a paranormal investigator, in December this year. Shruthi Selvam plays the female lead in the film, which has music by Harshvardhan Rameshwar.



