Keerthy Suresh turns violinist for 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'

Hyderabad :

S.S. Thaman, who is the music composer for 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata', hints at Keerthy Suresh's musical surprise for the movie. When one of his Twitter fans quizzed about Keerthy Suresh singing a song for the movie, Thaman simply denied, saying that she would not sing. But, he said, "She will play the violin for sure."





This has doubled the expectations about Keerthy Suresh playing violin. As reported, Thaman is to utilise Keerthy Suresh's musical talent for one of the promotional songs or a musical bit, which would be out soon. Though there is no official confirmation, Thaman's hints on social media indicates the same.





'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' is directed by Parasuram Petla and is slated for a grand release on April 1. Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh are the lead pair with an ensemble cast.



