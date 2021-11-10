Vijay, Suriya meet and greet each other on the sets of their films

Chennai :

Vijay was shooting for Beast with Nelson Dilipkumar while Suriya was shooting for Pandiraj's Etharkkum Thunindhavan's penultimate day.





During the break, Vijay and Suriya visited each other's sets and spent some time together. Along with

them directors Nelson Dilipkumar and Pandiraj too met each other and discussed their films' progress.





However, photographs of the stars' meet were strictly prohibited on the sets. It is to be noted

that Vijay and Suriya shared screen space in Nerukku Ner and Friends.





Meanwhile, Ethakkum Thunindhavan has been wrapped up on Wednesday and is expected to release for Christmas while Beast will hit the screens for Tamil New Year next year