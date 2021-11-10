Pooja Hegde back in Chennai for 'Beast' shoot

Mumbai :

Pooja said: "The Tamil audience has been so kind and enthusiastic about 'Beast'. The excitement is mutual. It's great to be back in Chennai. It is like the epicentre of happening things in the state. The highlight of my stopover in Chennai is that its cuisine is a foodie's dream."





She added: "With the shoot of 'Beast' resuming, the viewers from here have been so connected with me online that the city feels like home. We are working very hard to bring the audience a compelling film."





Pooja will be stationed in Chennai for over a couple of days. The film marks her return to Tamil cinema after 'Mugamoodi'.





However, not much has been revealed about the character she will be essaying in the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial.





Her forthcoming films include 'Acharya' with Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi, 'Radhe Shyam' with Prabhas, 'SSMB28' opposite Mahesh Babu, 'Cirkus' with Ranveer Singh, and 'Bhaijaan' with Salman Khan.