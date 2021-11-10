TFPC to sort out Gautham Menon’s Anbuselvan issue next week

Chennai :

A few days ago Pa Ranjith posted the first look of Anbuselvan that featured Gautham Menon as a cop. This took Gautham Menon by shock. He took to Twitter and wrote that he is completely unaware of being a part of such film and said that he is shocked to see that a leading filmmaker like Ranjith promoting such content.





Later the producer of the film posted videos of Gautham Menon’s portions from the movie. Only then it came to light that the film was originally titled Vinai and was later changed to Anbuselvan without the director-actor’s knowledge. Gautham said that Vinai was shelved as there were issues in production. He also approached the Tamil Nadu Film Producers’ Council (TFPC) to sort this issue out. Talking to DT Next, an EC member of TFPC said, “We wanted to sort this out before Deepavali. However, other members were travelling and recently came back to Chennai. We have asked Gautham and the producer of Anbuselvan aka Vinai to appear before the council next week. We will mediate and try to sort it out amicably. There are several other issues that are pending. Anbuselvan is one among them,” he said.



