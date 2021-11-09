Kubbra Sait shares a special note on her character in 'Foundation'

Mumbai :

The audiences were flabbergasted at her new avatar as they applauded her acting prowess, her character's get up, the action sequences and her chemistry with co-star Leah Harvey.





Overwhelmed with the response to the show, the actress took to her social media as the final episode of the show went live. She shared a heartfelt message along with a few stills from the show and expressed her feelings on the journey of her character. She wrote, "The many shades of Phara Keaen - The Grand Huntress. Her story for me is the classic example of, nothing is right or wrong. It's all about fulfilling your purpose. Hers is making those who hurt her and her generations pay for their sins."





"Two wrongs don't make a right, either. So I as the actor had to work so hard to not judge Phara. Phara is a fighter. A warrior. A trained huntress... she will do you in, because she wants to. Episode 8 of #Foundation is out there to stream on @appletvplus. If you haven't watched Phara, I suggest you should. If you haven't watched the show yet... I deeply suggest you just must."





'Foundation' created by David S. Goyer and Josh Friedman is based on the 'Foundation' series by Isaac Asimov and is available to stream on the Apple TV+ platform.