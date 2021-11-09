'Nagarodi' song from Vasantabalan's 'Jail' released

Chennai :

The song, which was released on Twitter, has evoked quite a bit of interest as Prakash, who is also the music directors of 'Jail', had announced on Monday that this would be one of his career's best songs.





Tweeting the link to the song on Tuesday, Prakash said, "A song of which I will always be proud."





The song, sung by Prakash, Arivu and Ananya Bhatt, has fiery lyrics by Arivu and speaks about the difficulties of migrants who live in slums in the cities.





Vasantabalan is known for his hard hitting films like 'Veyil' and 'Angaadi Theru'.



