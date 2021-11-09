Charan collects Padma Vibhushan award for father SPB in Delhi

Chennai :

Charan received the second highest civilian award of the country after Bharat Ratna from President Ram Nath Kovind in New Delhi.





Popularly known as SPB, celebrated singer Balasubramaniam died on September 25, 2020 at a Chennai hospital due to COVID-19 complications at the age of 74. His career spanned five decades in the film and stage music world with hits in 16 languages, many in Tamil and his mother tongue Telugu.





Since his singing debut in 1966 with the Telugu film "Sri Sri Sri Maryada Ramanna", Balasubrahmaniam has bagged multiple National Awards and recorded over 40,000 songs in 16 Indian languages.





Another stalwart in the world of Indian music, Chithra, also received the award on Tuesday. She has recorded more than 25,000 songs in various Indian languages, including Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, Bengali, and Urdu, as well as foreign languages such as Malay, Latin, Arabic, Sinhalese, English and French.