Badminton star PV Sindhu's captivating dance moves storms internet

Chennai :

She was seen dancing to a peppy track CKay's 'Love Nwantiti' and was wearing a traditional mint green lehenga with glittering jewellery





Within a day, the post has garnered 1.2 million views. Sindhu captioned the video with the words "#traditional #dancing #love #music #dancelove" and a diya emoji.





Sindhu was awarded the Padma Bhushan from the sports world. She is a two-time Olympic medalist. She won a silver medal in women's singles badminton at the Rio Olympics in 2016 and a bronze at the Tokyo Olympics.





The post received tons of reactions and a large number of users are appreciating the reels. Many users are also seen going crazy about her dance moves.





At the same time fans praised Sindhu's cheerful smile throughout the video, while others asked for more dance videos from the badminton player.







