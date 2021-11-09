Vishal’s Devi Foundation distributes food in city’s flood-hit areas

Chennai :

Actor-producer Vishal Krishna is known for his philanthropic work during crisis. The actor who helped several people hit by COVID during the lockdown through Devi Foundation is once again on the ground helping people who are hit by floods. Talking to DT Next, Hari Krishnan, Secretary of Vishal’s Makkal Nala Iyakkam said, “Through Devi Foundation, we distributed food to over 250 people on Monday. We split it across zones and identified people in low-lying areas stuck in floods in Kodambakkam, Vadapalani and Koyambedu. We have also planned food distribution on Tuesday and are ready to extend the services in other neighbourhoods.” Meanwhile, Vishal is shooting for his upcoming film Laththi directed by Vinoth Kumar and produced by Ramana and Nandha.



