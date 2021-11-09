Sarathkumar joins the sets of Vijay Antony’s Mazhai Pidikatha Manithan

Chennai :

A few months ago, we broke the news that Vijay Antony’s next will be directed by Vijay Milton. The film is titled Mazhai Pidikatha Manithan. The latest is that actor Sarathkumar has joined the set in the latest schedule. Produced by Infiniti Film Ventures, the film is a direct sequel to Vijay Antony’s 2014 hit film Salim. Touted to be an action-entertainer the film will be the first-ever Tamil movie to be extensively shot in Daman-Diu. The shooting of Mazhai Pidikatha Manithan has already started rolling and will be a mid-2022 release. Megha Akash, is playing the female lead while Sarath Kumar will be seen playing a crucial role and his character is kept under wraps. The movie has a star ensemble of Saranya Ponvannan, Murali Sharma, Thalaivaasal Vijay, Surender Thakur, and Praniti among others.





Apart from direction and screenplay, Vijay Milton has also handled the cinematography for the movie. Vijay Antony is composing music for the songs, and Achu Rajamani is taking care of the background score. Leo John Paul will handle the cuts.



