Kangana Ranaut's production 'Tiku Weds Sheru' goes on floors

Mumbai :

Ranaut said she was thrilled to start the film's production the day she will also receive her Padma Shri honor. The actor will be conferred with the fourth-highest civilian honor of India by President Ram Nath Kovind at a ceremony in Delhi on Monday ''Receiving Padma Shri honor on the same day as beginning my journey as a producer is extremely special to me. Sharing with you all the first look of my first production venture under Manikarnika Films Pvt. Ltd 'Tiku Weds Sheru'.





''Here's a piece of my heart. Hope you all like it.. Filming begins. See you soon in theatres first,'' the 34-year-old wrote.





The actor also tagged streaming platform Amazon Prime Video in her post. She will next be seen in the action film ''Dhaakad'' and ''Tejas''.















