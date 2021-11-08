Indian 2 to resume after Shankar completes RC 15

On Kamal Haasan’s 67th birthday, fans of the actor-filmmaker were upbeat about the first glance of Vikram directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Meanwhile, they were also curious to know about the status of the long-pending magnum opus Indian 2. Director Shankar, earlier this year had moved on to RC 15 after the verdict was given in his favour. The latest we hear is that the film is all set to resume once Shankar completes the shoot of RC 15. "The issue of Indian 2 has been settled legally and personally between Lyca and Shankar. Recently, Shankar had discussed about the possibilities of resuming the film with Kamal Haasan and Subaskaran Allirajah. Once, the artistes give the makers a revised call-sheet, the shooting is likely to resume in the first half of 2022," said a source in the know to DT Next. Kamal is also expected to complete Vikram and Papanasam 2 with Jeethu Joseph. Indian 2 has Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh and Priya Bhavani Shankar play important roles in the film.