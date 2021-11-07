Times when Kamal Haasan floored us with perfect prosthetics

Chennai :

There have been times when he has done the unthinkable. In one, playing a dwarf in Apoorva Sagodharargal to playing Khalifullah, a man with the condition of gigantism in Dasavatharam, Kamal has been the jack of all trades and also the master of it all. As he rings in his 67th birthday today, we reminisce of five times when Kamal’s prosthetics blew our minds.





Apoorva Sagodharargal





In 1989 the film Apoorva Sagotharargal, he stunned everyone by playing a dwarf circus clown. Unlike many other actors, Kamal amazed us all by playing a dwarf, sans CG. One of cinema's best-kept mysteries is how the actor was able to play the role of a dwarf. Despite several people having prodded him about what went behind it, the actor has remained tight-lipped about it.

The 1989 Tamil New Year-release not only completed a 200-day run but also won Kamal Haasan the State Award for the Best Actor that year. There are few films we would like to have in our all time favourite collection and Apoorva Sagodharargal is right on top.













Dasavatharam





Dasavatharam isn’t a feather in Kamal Haasan’s cap, but to Indian cinema. Yet again, he took the baton and put Tamil cinema on a global stage. Kamal's experimentation with his appearance in his films is well known but playing ten different characters and breaking Sivaji Ganesan’s record from Navarathri took 44 years. It is most likely the first and last film to feature an actor in ten different roles. If someone can do it in future, it could only be Kamal Haasan





It was amazing how he transformed his round eyes into beautiful Asian flat eyes to give the character the perfect look. From former US President George Bush to Krishnaveni (Granny) to the Japanese character Shingan Narahasi, he was completely unrecognisable in prosthetic make-up even for his daughter Shruti Haasan and best buddy Superstar Rajinikanth, who visited him on the sets.













Nayakan





This is when Kamal Haasan’s transition from an actor to a performer took a huge leap. It's been 34 years since Nayakan was released, and this is one performance that has yet to be matched by any other actor in Indian cinema.





Nayakan and Kamal are inseparable as proof of the magic that a collaboration of direction and acting can bring to the big screen. Talking about the aging Velu Nayakar. Ever noticed the receding hair line with a scanty scalp in the middle? None of us could guess how Kamal and Mani came up with such prosthetic in the 80s. Meanwhile, if the character had such an influence on many of us, the way the film was made had a significant impact on Tamil film fans.













Indian





Kamal played both an elderly father and a young son in the film, and he did an excellent job in both roles. One can only wonder how this excellent actor manages to get into the skin of his character when one observes the opposing natures of father and son on the same screen.





The efforts of Kamal and Hollywood make-up artist Michael Westmore in creating the father's character made the film historic. There is an interesting story behind the prosthetic of Indian Thatha. There are hearsays that Shankar took Kamal Haasan on a bus trip from Vadapalani to Broadway and had approved the look only after no one was able to recognise Kamal Haasan. The actor, known for going above and beyond for his roles, set a precedent for his contemporaries and the following generation by playing a vigilante in the film Indian. No wonder the film was nominated for Oscars as well as won National Awards.













Michael Madana Kama Rajan





The Tamil comedic masterpiece, starring Kamal Haasan in quadruple roles, was a box office hit, running for 175 days. And what can one say about Kamal's performance's variations?





On screen, you can see four extremely distinct men, each with their own voice, gestures, and conduct. There's a wide range of acting styles on exhibit here, from Madan's sharp walk and accented speech to Michael's gruff, hardness and Kameshwaran's innocence. Towards the climax, when RS Sivaji asks Michael, 'Sir andha sotthapallan ulla dhaane irundhaan?," (Did you get to see the guy with cavity in his teeth inside the bungalow?) Kamal as Michael gives him a villainous laugh and punches him out of the car. How much ever close we look at the dentures used as prosthetics, we would never know how director Singeetam Srinivasa Rao and Kamal pulled it off as the actor's original teeth won't be visible. It is still considered one of the best comedies ever made in Tamil cinema.








