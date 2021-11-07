Travis Scott concert tragedy: Two children, aged 14 and 16, among 8 dead

Los Angeles :

The other victims ranged in age from 21 to 27, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said at a press conference. Among the injured is a 10-year-old who is in a critical condition, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said. Scott, an eight-time Grammy-nominated artiste who is hugely popular among young adults, was performing at NRG Park, when the crowd began to push toward the stage.





Responding to the tragedy, Travis Scott issued a statement on social media that read: "I'm absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at the Astroworld Festival." At least eight people died and more than 300 injured as fans rushed toward the stage during Scott's headlining performance.





Scott added in his statement: "Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need."





Multiple reports from attendees collated by 'Variety' from its own investigations and media reports, however, allege that security and emergency workers were difficult to find and at times unresponsive during the chaotic scenes at NRG Park. The crowd, in fact, was already rambunctious, with many concertgoers seemingly inebriated.





The first reports that people were falling down and had been injured came around 9.30 p.m. local time. The festival stopped at 10:10 p.m. Some people were trampled in the crush of fans in front of the stage. Around 50,000 people were in attendance.





Summing up the dangers imminent in the post-Covid return to normality, 'Variety' noted: "As the concert world has cautiously returned from 18 months of pandemic lockdown, festivals have been a major force in that comeback, both for fans and promoters. Yet the tragedy at Travis Scott's Astroworld festival ... showed just how quickly disaster can occur."





The sentiments of the community were articulated by Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, who said: "This is an artiste that we know has a following among young people in particular, young people with bright futures." She added that the ages of the victims "just breaks your heart". Houston is in Harris County, Texas.