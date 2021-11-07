Nani’s movie faces twin challenges ahead of release

Chennai :

The film’s team has also kick-started its promotion, as Shyam Singha Roy is in its final stage of post-production phase.





However, despite the buzz around the film, Shyam Singha Roy is facing problems related to its release. It appears that Nani has to risk competing with two big releases — Pushpa - The Rise and RRR.





Pushpa will hit the screens worldwide on December 17, while RRR will be out in January. As a result, the makers of Nani’s movie are not sure how to plan its promotional activities considering the huge competition facing the film.





The makers of Pushpa are expected to bombard the film circle with back-to-back updates starting end November till the movie hits the screens.





The makers of RRR have prepared a calendar for the film’s promotion in December. Considering these factors, the makers of Shyam Singa Roy need to gear up for the competition from all sides, so as to keep up the existing buzz around its release intact.





Shyam Singha Roy also features Sai Pallavi, Madonna Sebastian and Krithi Shetty in female lead roles.