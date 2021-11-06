Janhvi Kapoor calls herself 'Barbie baby'

Mumbai :

On Saturday, Janhvi took to the photo-sharing application and shared a string of images from her sister Khushi's 21st birthday bash. In the images, she can be seen dressed up in a hot pink bodycon dress along with a pair of pink heels. She was looking no less than a Barbie doll.





In her caption, she called herself a 'Barbie baby'. Netizens also agreed and heaped praises on Janhvi.





"Beautiful barbie," a fan commented. "New barbie in the town," another one wrote.





Speaking of Khushi's dress, she chose to wear a rose pink corset-style dress. In another post, Janhvi penned a cute wish for Khushi, writing "HBD my laddoo baby."





Janhvi is three years elder than Khushi. She is currently 24.



