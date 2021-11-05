Mohanlal shares a throwback video of Ajith visiting the Marakkar sets

Chennai :

Actor Ajith Kumar is known for his act of humility and kindness. Several co-stars of the actor have time and again recalled how Ajith is a warm, respectful and a kind person. The latest addition to the list is Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal, who on his social media pages shared a video of Ajith visiting the sets of their upcoming magnum opus film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham and sharing light moments with the cast and crew of the film. In the video Ajith is seen exchanging handshakes and hugs with Mohanlal, Suniel Shetty, Mukesh and Nedumudi Venu.













The actor was also seen seated next to Mohanlal in front of the vanity van and seemed to discuss something related to the movie. A source in the know of things told DT Next that this meeting had happened over a couple of years ago while Ajith was shooting on the sets nearby for Ner Konda Paarvai. Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, also referred to as Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea, stars Arjun Sarja, Prabhu, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Mukesh, Siddique, and Nedumudi Venu among others in the cast. The film recently won the National award for the Best Feature Film. After a long wait and a few postponements, a few minutes ago makers confirmed that the film will skip theatrical release and will premiere on an OTT platform for Christmas this year.



